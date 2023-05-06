Yandy Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .697 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 6 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Read More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 35 hits and an OBP of .426 this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
  • In 63.3% of his games this year (19 of 30), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (40.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in 30.0% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Diaz has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this season (12 of 30), with two or more RBI three times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 56.7% of his games this season (17 of 30), with two or more runs seven times (23.3%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 11
12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%)
9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (72.7%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%)
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow 33 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • German gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed 8 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.46), eighth in WHIP (.903), and 16th in K/9 (10.2).
