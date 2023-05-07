On Sunday, Brandon Lowe (.171 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 135 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .214.

In 15 of 28 games this year (53.6%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (17.9%).

He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 28), and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 35.7% of his games this season (10 of 28), with more than one RBI six times (21.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 12 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 11 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

