The Tampa Bay Rays and Christian Bethancourt (.457 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .232 with five doubles, five home runs and five walks.

Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%), including four multi-hit games (20.0%).

He has homered in five games this year (25.0%), leaving the park in 6.6% of his chances at the plate.

Bethancourt has had an RBI in seven games this year (35.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 45.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (15.0%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 7 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

