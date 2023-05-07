Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Christian Bethancourt (.457 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .232 with five doubles, five home runs and five walks.
- Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%), including four multi-hit games (20.0%).
- He has homered in five games this year (25.0%), leaving the park in 6.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Bethancourt has had an RBI in seven games this year (35.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 45.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (15.0%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|7
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.54).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, one per game).
- Cole (5-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.35), seventh in WHIP (.900), and 22nd in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
