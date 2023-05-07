Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has six doubles, four home runs and seven walks while batting .252.
- In 16 of 30 games this year (53.3%) Paredes has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (26.7%).
- He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Paredes has driven home a run in 10 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 14 of 30 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|12
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.54 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, one per game).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.35), seventh in WHIP (.900), and 22nd in K/9 (10).
