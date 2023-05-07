The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes has six doubles, four home runs and seven walks while batting .252.
  • In 16 of 30 games this year (53.3%) Paredes has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (26.7%).
  • He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Paredes has driven home a run in 10 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • In 14 of 30 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 12
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.54 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, one per game).
  • Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.35), seventh in WHIP (.900), and 22nd in K/9 (10).
