Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jose Siri (.179 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and four RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .233 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Siri has had a base hit in nine of 14 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this season, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 50.0% of his games this year, Siri has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.4%.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|4
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.54 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, one per game).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks first, .900 WHIP ranks seventh, and 10 K/9 ranks 22nd.
