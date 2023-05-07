Randy Arozarena -- .263 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .602, fueled by 15 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Arozarena will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 32), and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

In 59.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (15.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 12 17 (85.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (58.3%) 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings