Randy Arozarena -- .263 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .602, fueled by 15 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
  • Arozarena will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
  • Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 32), and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
  • In 59.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (15.6%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 12
17 (85.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (58.3%)
12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%)
6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.54 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, one per game).
  • Cole (5-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks first, .900 WHIP ranks seventh, and 10 K/9 ranks 22nd.
