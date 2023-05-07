Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Gleyber Torres, Yandy Diaz and others in the New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays matchup at Tropicana Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has five doubles, nine home runs, 19 walks and 18 RBI (36 total hits).

He's slashed .327/.436/.618 on the year.

Diaz will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a double, two home runs, four walks and two RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees May. 6 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Yankees May. 5 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Pirates May. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 vs. Pirates May. 3 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 vs. Pirates May. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Franco Stats

Wander Franco has 39 hits with 14 doubles, six home runs, 12 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .302/.371/.550 on the year.

Franco has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates May. 3 2-for-5 3 1 2 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Cole Stats

The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (5-0) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.35), seventh in WHIP (.900), and 22nd in K/9 (10) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians May. 2 6.0 5 2 2 8 3 at Rangers Apr. 27 6.2 6 2 2 8 1 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 22 5.2 4 0 0 4 2 vs. Twins Apr. 16 9.0 2 0 0 10 1 at Guardians Apr. 11 7.0 5 2 2 3 2

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torres Stats

Torres has 27 hits with five doubles, a triple, four home runs, 18 walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .237/.338/.404 so far this season.

Torres hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Guardians May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has recorded 35 hits with five doubles, five home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 14 runs.

He has a .282/.362/.444 slash line on the year.

Rizzo enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a walk and an RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays May. 6 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Rays May. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Guardians May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Guardians May. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

