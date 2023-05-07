Sunday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (27-7) and the New York Yankees (18-16) clashing at Tropicana Field (on May 7) at 1:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-2 victory for the Rays.

The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (5-0) for the Yankees and Javy Guerra for the Rays.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 6, Yankees 2.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the total, Tampa Bay and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Rays' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Rays were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

Tampa Bay has played as an underdog of +100 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (217 total, 6.4 per game).

The Rays have pitched to a 2.91 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

