Yandy Diaz and his .513 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (77 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.436) and total hits (36) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Diaz is batting .375 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 64.5% of his games this year (20 of 31), with multiple hits 12 times (38.7%).

He has hit a home run in nine games this season (29.0%), homering in 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has driven in a run in 12 games this year (38.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 58.1% of his games this season (18 of 31), with two or more runs seven times (22.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 11 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%) 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (72.7%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings