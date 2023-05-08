The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.125 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Yankees.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Watch this game on Fubo!

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .204 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.

In 15 of 29 games this year (51.7%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (17.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 24.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 29), and 6% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this year (10 of 29), with more than one RBI six times (20.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 11 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

