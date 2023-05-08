The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Yankees.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has five doubles, six home runs and five walks while batting .233.

In 61.9% of his 21 games this season, Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In six games this season, he has hit a home run (28.6%, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate).

In eight games this year (38.1%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (19.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 10 of 21 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 7 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings