The Tampa Bay Rays, including Francisco Mejia (hitting .229 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Yankees.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is batting .212 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.

Mejia has gotten a hit in seven of 16 games this year (43.8%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Mejia has had an RBI in five games this year.

He has scored in seven of 16 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings