Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Francisco Mejia (hitting .229 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Yankees.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is batting .212 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Mejia has gotten a hit in seven of 16 games this year (43.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Mejia has had an RBI in five games this year.
- He has scored in seven of 16 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.45 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Orioles will send Gibson (4-1) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.341), and 72nd in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
