Harold Ramirez, with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .333 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.

Ramirez has picked up a hit in 69.2% of his 26 games this year, with multiple hits in 38.5% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has driven home a run in 10 games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 12 games this year (46.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 8 12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings