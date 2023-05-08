Harold Ramirez, with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is hitting .333 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
  • Ramirez has picked up a hit in 69.2% of his 26 games this year, with multiple hits in 38.5% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ramirez has driven home a run in 10 games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 12 games this year (46.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 8
12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%)
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (42 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Orioles will send Gibson (4-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.341), and 72nd in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
