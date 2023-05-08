Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Harold Ramirez, with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Yankees.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .333 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
- Ramirez has picked up a hit in 69.2% of his 26 games this year, with multiple hits in 38.5% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has driven home a run in 10 games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 12 games this year (46.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|8
|12 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (42 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles will send Gibson (4-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.341), and 72nd in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
