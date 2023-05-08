The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes and his .553 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Yankees.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .259 with seven doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

Paredes has gotten a hit in 17 of 31 games this season (54.8%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (29.0%).

He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Paredes has driven home a run in 11 games this year (35.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 48.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 12 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings