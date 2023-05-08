The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes and his .553 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Yankees.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes is batting .259 with seven doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
  • Paredes has gotten a hit in 17 of 31 games this season (54.8%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (29.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Paredes has driven home a run in 11 games this year (35.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • In 48.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 12
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (42 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gibson (4-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 54th, 1.341 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 72nd.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.