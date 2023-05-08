Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes and his .553 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Yankees.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .259 with seven doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
- Paredes has gotten a hit in 17 of 31 games this season (54.8%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (29.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Paredes has driven home a run in 11 games this year (35.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 48.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (12.9%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|12
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (42 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson (4-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 54th, 1.341 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 72nd.
