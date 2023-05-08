After hitting .179 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Jose Siri and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri is hitting .239 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • Siri has had a base hit in 10 of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • Looking at the 15 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (20.0%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Siri has driven home a run in eight games this year (53.3%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games.
  • He has scored in eight of 15 games (53.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 4
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.45 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Orioles are sending Gibson (4-1) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.341), and 72nd in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers.
