Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has seven doubles, six home runs and eight walks while batting .315.
  • Lowe has had a hit in 18 of 26 games this season (69.2%), including multiple hits nine times (34.6%).
  • He has gone deep in 23.1% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 50.0% of his games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (19.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 53.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.4%.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 10
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (90.0%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (70.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • Gibson (4-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.341), and 72nd in K/9 (5.9).
