Luke Raley -- with a slugging percentage of .686 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley is batting .233 with five doubles, seven home runs and four walks.
  • In 12 of 24 games this season (50.0%) Raley has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
  • In 20.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 8.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Raley has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (eight of 24), with more than one RBI five times (20.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 25.0% of his games this year (six of 24), he has scored, and in three of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (42 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Orioles will send Gibson (4-1) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 54th, 1.341 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 72nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.