Luke Raley -- with a slugging percentage of .686 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .233 with five doubles, seven home runs and four walks.

In 12 of 24 games this season (50.0%) Raley has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

In 20.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 8.6% of his trips to the plate.

Raley has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (eight of 24), with more than one RBI five times (20.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 25.0% of his games this year (six of 24), he has scored, and in three of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings