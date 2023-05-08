On Monday, Manuel Margot (hitting .370 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has four doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .247.

Margot has had a hit in 16 of 30 games this year (53.3%), including multiple hits four times (13.3%).

In 30 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In nine games this season, Margot has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In nine games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 12 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

