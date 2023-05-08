Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena, who went 2-for-5 last time out, battle Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Yankees.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has an OPS of .991, fueled by an OBP of .397 and a team-best slugging percentage of .594 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena is batting .333 with two homers during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- Arozarena has gotten a hit in 28 of 33 games this year (84.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (36.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 24.2% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 48.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 57.6% of his games this year (19 of 33), with two or more runs five times (15.2%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|12
|18 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (58.3%)
|12 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Gibson (4-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.61 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.341), and 72nd in K/9 (5.9) among pitchers who qualify.
