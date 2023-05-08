The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena, who went 2-for-5 last time out, battle Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has an OPS of .991, fueled by an OBP of .397 and a team-best slugging percentage of .594 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Arozarena is batting .333 with two homers during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Arozarena has gotten a hit in 28 of 33 games this year (84.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (36.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 24.2% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 48.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 57.6% of his games this year (19 of 33), with two or more runs five times (15.2%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 12 18 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (58.3%) 12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

