Monday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (28-7) and Baltimore Orioles (22-12) matching up at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:35 PM ET on May 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (6-0) to the mound, while Kyle Gibson (4-1) will take the ball for the Orioles.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 27 (81.8%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay is 19-3 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 63.6% chance to win.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with 225 runs scored this season.

The Rays have a 3.02 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule