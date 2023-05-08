How to Watch the Rays vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ryan Mountcastle and the Baltimore Orioles take the field against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 71 total home runs, averaging two per game.
- Tampa Bay has an MLB-leading .521 slugging percentage.
- The Rays have a league-high .276 batting average.
- Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (225 total, 6.4 per game).
- The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with a .348 on-base percentage.
- The Rays' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay's 3.02 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in baseball (1.127).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays are sending Shane McClanahan (6-0) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 6-0 with a 2.03 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- McClanahan is looking to collect his sixth quality start of the season.
- McClanahan will try to build upon an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-1
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Mitch Keller
|5/4/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Vince Velásquez
|5/5/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-4
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Jhony Brito
|5/6/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-2
|Home
|Drew Rasmussen
|Domingo Germán
|5/7/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-7
|Home
|Javy Guerra
|Gerrit Cole
|5/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Kyle Gibson
|5/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Dean Kremer
|5/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Domingo Germán
|5/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|Gerrit Cole
|5/13/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
