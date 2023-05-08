The Tampa Bay Rays (28-7) and the Baltimore Orioles (22-12) will clash on Monday, May 8 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with Shane McClanahan getting the ball for the Rays and Kyle Gibson taking the mound for the Orioles. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Orioles have +145 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (6-0, 2.03 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (4-1, 4.61 ERA)

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 33 times and won 27, or 81.8%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 19-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (86.4% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Orioles have been victorious in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Orioles have won one of three games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Manuel Margot 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+185)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +750 3rd 1st Win AL East -175 - 1st

