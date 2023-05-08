The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday at 6:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Yandy Diaz, Cedric Mullins and others in this contest.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

McClanahan Stats

The Rays' Shane McClanahan (6-0) will make his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

McClanahan has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 26-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.03), 23rd in WHIP (1.100), and seventh in K/9 (11.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

McClanahan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates May. 3 6.0 5 1 1 9 2 at White Sox Apr. 27 5.0 5 2 2 5 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 22 6.0 3 2 2 10 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 16 6.0 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Red Sox Apr. 11 5.0 2 1 1 9 4

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has five doubles, nine home runs, 20 walks and 19 RBI (37 total hits).

He's slashed .325/.435/.605 so far this year.

Diaz will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees May. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Yankees May. 6 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Yankees May. 5 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Pirates May. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 vs. Pirates May. 3 2-for-5 1 0 0 2

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has collected 42 hits with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .328/.397/.594 on the season.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .282 with a double, four home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 7 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 5 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 4 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has 31 hits with six doubles, two triples, four home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.359/.427 on the season.

Mullins hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .217 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 7 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves May. 5 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Royals May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 at Royals May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has five doubles, four home runs, 30 walks and 18 RBI (35 total hits).

He has a .280/.414/.416 slash line on the season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves May. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 5 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Royals May. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

