Rays vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 8
The No. 1 squad in the AL, the Tampa Bay Rays (28-7) visit the No. 2 team, the Baltimore Orioles (22-12) on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (6-0) to the mound, while Kyle Gibson (4-1) will get the nod for the Orioles.
Rays vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (6-0, 2.03 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (4-1, 4.61 ERA)
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan
- McClanahan (6-0) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- The 26-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 2.03 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .193.
- He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- McClanahan will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson
- Gibson (4-1) takes the mound first for the Orioles in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.61 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.61, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .284 against him.
- Gibson enters this outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gibson has put up six starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.341), and 72nd in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers.
