The No. 1 squad in the AL, the Tampa Bay Rays (28-7) visit the No. 2 team, the Baltimore Orioles (22-12) on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (6-0) to the mound, while Kyle Gibson (4-1) will get the nod for the Orioles.

Rays vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023

6:35 PM ET

Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (6-0, 2.03 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (4-1, 4.61 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

McClanahan (6-0) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 26-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 2.03 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .193.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

McClanahan will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson

Gibson (4-1) takes the mound first for the Orioles in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.61 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.61, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .284 against him.

Gibson enters this outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Gibson has put up six starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

This season, the 35-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.341), and 72nd in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers.

