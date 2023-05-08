On Monday, Taylor Walls (batting .206 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls is batting .276 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.
  • In 58.3% of his 24 games this season, Walls has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in four games this season (16.7%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • In seven games this year (29.2%), Walls has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 12 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 11
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.45).
  • The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gibson (4-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.61 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 54th, 1.341 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 72nd.
