Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Taylor Walls (batting .206 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Orioles Player Props
|Rays vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Orioles Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Orioles
|Rays vs Orioles Odds
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .276 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.
- In 58.3% of his 24 games this season, Walls has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in four games this season (16.7%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In seven games this year (29.2%), Walls has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson (4-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.61 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 54th, 1.341 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 72nd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.