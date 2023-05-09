Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles hit the field on Tuesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Zach Eflin, who is the named starter for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Orioles +105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Rays vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -125 +105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have put together a 28-6 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 82.4% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 28-5 record (winning 84.8% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rays' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Tampa Bay has played in 36 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-14-3).

The Rays have covered 100% of their games this season, going 4-0-0 against the spread.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-3 10-4 13-3 16-4 23-6 6-1

