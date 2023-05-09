The Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles will meet on Tuesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 6:35 PM ET, with Yandy Diaz and Cedric Mullins among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average two home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 73 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .518 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .275 batting average leads MLB.

Tampa Bay has the most productive offense in MLB play, scoring 6.3 runs per game (228 total runs).

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with a .346 on-base percentage.

The Rays' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 13th in MLB.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 2.93 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in baseball (1.130).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

Eflin has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Eflin will aim to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/4/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Home Zach Eflin Vince Velásquez 5/5/2023 Yankees W 5-4 Home Yonny Chirinos Jhony Brito 5/6/2023 Yankees L 3-2 Home Drew Rasmussen Domingo Germán 5/7/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Home Javy Guerra Gerrit Cole 5/8/2023 Orioles W 3-0 Away Shane McClanahan Kyle Gibson 5/9/2023 Orioles - Away Zach Eflin Grayson Rodriguez 5/10/2023 Orioles - Away Yonny Chirinos Dean Kremer 5/11/2023 Yankees - Away Drew Rasmussen Domingo Germán 5/12/2023 Yankees - Away Josh Fleming Gerrit Cole 5/13/2023 Yankees - Away Shane McClanahan Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/14/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Eflin Clarke Schmidt

