Yandy Diaz will lead the charge for the Tampa Bay Rays (29-7) on Tuesday, May 9, when they match up with Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles (22-13) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards at 6:35 PM ET.

The Orioles are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Rays (-140). An 8-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

Rays vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (4-0, 2.25 ERA) vs Grayson Rodriguez - BAL (1-0, 5.46 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rays and Orioles matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rays (-140), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rays bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.14 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Wander Franco hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 28, or 82.4%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have gone 25-4 (winning 86.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 7-2 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Orioles have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (46.7%) in those games.

This season, the Orioles have been victorious three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL East -190 - 1st

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.