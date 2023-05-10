Bam Adebayo and the rest of the Miami Heat take on the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on May 8, Adebayo posted 23 points and 13 rebounds in a 109-101 win versus the Knicks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Adebayo's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 20.4 16.2 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 8.7 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.6 PRA 28.5 32.8 28.5 PR 25.5 29.6 24.9



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Knicks

Adebayo has taken 14.9 shots per game this season and made eight per game, which account for 15.9% and 18.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 113.1 points per contest.

The Knicks are the seventh-ranked squad in the league, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are 13th in the NBA, giving up 25.1 per contest.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/8/2023 38 23 13 2 0 0 1 5/6/2023 36 17 12 0 0 1 0 5/2/2023 38 15 8 6 0 1 0 4/30/2023 37 16 8 2 0 0 0 3/29/2023 35 9 11 4 0 0 1 3/22/2023 40 15 7 3 0 1 1 3/3/2023 38 18 4 4 0 2 1 2/2/2023 38 32 9 3 0 1 2

