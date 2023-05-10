The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks while batting .196.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has gone deep in seven games this season (22.6%), homering in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has had an RBI in 10 games this season (32.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (19.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 13 games this year (41.9%), including five multi-run games (16.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings