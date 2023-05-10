Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Christian Bethancourt (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has five doubles, six home runs and five walks while batting .224.
- In 59.1% of his 22 games this season, Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 27.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 22), and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.4% of his games this year, Bethancourt has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (18.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (45.5%), including three games with multiple runs (13.6%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|8
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (46 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Kremer (3-1) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander went six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 5.80 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .308 to opposing hitters.
