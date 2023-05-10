On Wednesday, Christian Bethancourt (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has five doubles, six home runs and five walks while batting .224.

In 59.1% of his 22 games this season, Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 27.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 22), and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.4% of his games this year, Bethancourt has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (18.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (45.5%), including three games with multiple runs (13.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 8 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings