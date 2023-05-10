On Wednesday, Christian Bethancourt (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt has five doubles, six home runs and five walks while batting .224.
  • In 59.1% of his 22 games this season, Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 27.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 22), and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 36.4% of his games this year, Bethancourt has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (18.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this year (45.5%), including three games with multiple runs (13.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 8
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (46 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Orioles are sending Kremer (3-1) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander went six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 5.80 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .308 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.