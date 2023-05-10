Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .261 with seven doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
- In 54.5% of his 33 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Paredes has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (11 of 33), with more than one RBI four times (12.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45.5% of his games this year (15 of 33), with two or more runs four times (12.1%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (46 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kremer (3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.80 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .308 to his opponents.
