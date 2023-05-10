Jose Siri -- batting .143 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on May 10 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has three doubles, three home runs and five walks while hitting .220.

Siri has had a base hit in 10 of 16 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In three games this season, he has gone deep (18.8%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).

Siri has had an RBI in eight games this year (50.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (18.8%).

In eight games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 5 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

