After hitting .276 with a double, three home runs, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer) at 6:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Orioles.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has seven doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while batting .312.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 19 of 28 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games this season, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 50.0% of his games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 53.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 14.3%.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (83.3%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (41.7%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (66.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings