Knicks vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 114 - Heat 109
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
|Knicks vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Heat Player Props
|How to Watch Knicks vs Heat
|Knicks vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Knicks vs Heat Injury Report
|Knicks vs Heat Players to Watch
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (209)
- The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 18.3% less often than the Knicks (45-35-2) this season.
- As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 7-8 against the spread compared to the 15-12 ATS record New York puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.
- Miami and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (44 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Heat are 8-16, while the Knicks are 27-14 as moneyline favorites.
Knicks Performance Insights
- This year, New York is putting up 116 points per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 113.1 points per contest (12th-ranked).
- The Knicks are dishing out just 22.9 assists per contest, which ranks third-worst in the league.
- The Knicks are draining 12.6 threes per game (11th-ranked in league). They sport a 35.4% shooting percentage (19th-ranked) from three-point land.
- Of the shots taken by New York in 2022-23, 60% of them have been two-pointers (69.9% of the team's made baskets) and 40% have been three-pointers (30.1%).
Heat Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the league offensively (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best on defense (109.8 points allowed).
- This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
- In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.5% of Miami's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.
