Luke Raley -- batting .371 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on May 10 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Orioles.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .263 with five doubles, eight home runs and five walks.

Raley has had a hit in 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits six times (23.1%).

Looking at the 26 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (23.1%), and in 9% of his trips to the dish.

Raley has had at least one RBI in 34.6% of his games this year (nine of 26), with two or more RBI five times (19.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in seven of 26 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (41.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

