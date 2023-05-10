Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luke Raley -- batting .371 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on May 10 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Orioles.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Orioles Player Props
|Rays vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Orioles Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Orioles
|Rays vs Orioles Odds
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .263 with five doubles, eight home runs and five walks.
- Raley has had a hit in 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits six times (23.1%).
- Looking at the 26 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (23.1%), and in 9% of his trips to the dish.
- Raley has had at least one RBI in 34.6% of his games this year (nine of 26), with two or more RBI five times (19.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in seven of 26 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (41.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (46 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kremer (3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.80, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.