Luke Raley -- batting .371 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on May 10 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Orioles.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley is hitting .263 with five doubles, eight home runs and five walks.
  • Raley has had a hit in 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits six times (23.1%).
  • Looking at the 26 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (23.1%), and in 9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Raley has had at least one RBI in 34.6% of his games this year (nine of 26), with two or more RBI five times (19.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in seven of 26 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (41.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (46 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kremer (3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.80, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.
