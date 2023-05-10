Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on May 10 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Orioles.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .253 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Margot has recorded a hit in 17 of 31 games this season (54.8%), including four multi-hit games (12.9%).

In 31 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Margot has driven in a run in nine games this season (29.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine of 31 games (29.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

