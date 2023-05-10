The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena and his .658 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks while batting .321.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks eighth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in 29 of 35 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (22.9%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has driven in a run in 16 games this season (45.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (17.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 19 of 35 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 14 18 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (50.0%) 12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings