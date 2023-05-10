Wednesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (29-8) and Baltimore Orioles (23-13) squaring off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:35 PM ET on May 10.

The probable starters are Jalen Beeks (1-2) for the Rays and Dean Kremer (3-1) for the Orioles.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Orioles 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have been favored 35 times and won 28, or 80%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 28-7, a 80% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with 230 runs scored this season.

The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.97).

Rays Schedule