Rays vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (29-8) and Baltimore Orioles (23-13) squaring off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:35 PM ET on May 10.
The probable starters are Jalen Beeks (1-2) for the Rays and Dean Kremer (3-1) for the Orioles.
Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Orioles 5.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rays have been favored 35 times and won 28, or 80%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 28-7, a 80% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay leads MLB with 230 runs scored this season.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.97).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 5
|Yankees
|W 5-4
|Yonny Chirinos vs Jhony Brito
|May 6
|Yankees
|L 3-2
|Drew Rasmussen vs Domingo Germán
|May 7
|Yankees
|W 8-7
|Javy Guerra vs Gerrit Cole
|May 8
|@ Orioles
|W 3-0
|Shane McClanahan vs Kyle Gibson
|May 9
|@ Orioles
|L 4-2
|Zach Eflin vs Grayson Rodriguez
|May 10
|@ Orioles
|-
|Jalen Beeks vs Dean Kremer
|May 11
|@ Yankees
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs Domingo Germán
|May 12
|@ Yankees
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Gerrit Cole
|May 13
|@ Yankees
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 14
|@ Yankees
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 16
|@ Mets
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Kodai Senga
