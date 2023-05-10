Rays vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday.
Bookmakers list the Rays as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Orioles +100 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.
Rays vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-120
|+100
|9.5
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.
- The Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have been favored on the moneyline 35 total times this season. They've gone 28-7 in those games.
- Tampa Bay has gone 28-7 (winning 80% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.
- The Rays have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In the 37 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-15-3).
- The Rays have covered the spread in each of the four games they have played with a set run line.
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|19-3
|10-5
|13-3
|16-5
|23-7
|6-1
