Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Orioles +100 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -120 +100 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

The Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been favored on the moneyline 35 total times this season. They've gone 28-7 in those games.

Tampa Bay has gone 28-7 (winning 80% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The Rays have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 37 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-15-3).

The Rays have covered the spread in each of the four games they have played with a set run line.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-3 10-5 13-3 16-5 23-7 6-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.