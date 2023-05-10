The Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles will meet on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 6:35 PM ET, with Wander Franco and Cedric Mullins -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 75 total home runs, averaging two per game.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .516 slugging percentage.

The Rays have a league-best .274 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (230 total, 6.2 per game).

The Rays are the top team in baseball this season with a .348 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 15th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's 2.97 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the lowest WHIP in baseball (1.130).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Jalen Beeks (1-2) starts for the Rays, his third this season.

His last time out was in relief on Sunday when the lefty threw a scoreless third of an inning against the New York Yankees without allowing a hit.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Yankees W 5-4 Home Yonny Chirinos Jhony Brito 5/6/2023 Yankees L 3-2 Home Drew Rasmussen Domingo Germán 5/7/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Home Javy Guerra Gerrit Cole 5/8/2023 Orioles W 3-0 Away Shane McClanahan Kyle Gibson 5/9/2023 Orioles L 4-2 Away Zach Eflin Grayson Rodriguez 5/10/2023 Orioles - Away Jalen Beeks Dean Kremer 5/11/2023 Yankees - Away Drew Rasmussen Domingo Germán 5/12/2023 Yankees - Away Josh Fleming Gerrit Cole 5/13/2023 Yankees - Away Shane McClanahan Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/14/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Eflin Clarke Schmidt 5/16/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga

