In the series rubber match on Wednesday, May 10, Jalen Beeks will take the hill for the Tampa Bay Rays (29-8) as they square off against the Baltimore Orioles (23-13), who will counter with Dean Kremer. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Orioles +100 moneyline odds. The contest's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rays vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Beeks - TB (1-2, 6.75 ERA) vs Kremer - BAL (3-1, 5.80 ERA)

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 28 out of the 35 games, or 80%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have gone 28-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 6-3 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Orioles have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (50%) in those games.

This season, the Orioles have been victorious six times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Orioles had a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Baltimore and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL East -190 - 1st

