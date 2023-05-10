Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Orioles on May 10, 2023
Wander Franco and Cedric Mullins are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles play at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday (first pitch at 6:35 PM ET).
Rays vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 44 hits with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a .310/.369/.556 slash line so far this season.
- Franco has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|May. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 8
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Yankees
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has five doubles, nine home runs, 22 walks and 19 RBI (39 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .320/.432/.582 so far this year.
- Diaz enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, nine walks and three RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Orioles
|May. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Yankees
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Yankees
|May. 6
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Yankees
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Cedric Mullins Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Mullins Stats
- Mullins has 32 hits with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashing .248/.353/.426 so far this season.
Mullins Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 8
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|May. 5
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Rutschman Stats
- Adley Rutschman has put up 36 hits with five doubles, five home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 20 runs.
- He's slashing .273/.406/.424 so far this season.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|May. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Rays
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 7
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
