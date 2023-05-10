Wander Franco -- hitting .325 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on May 10 at 6:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .556, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 16th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Franco will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer in his last outings.

In 74.3% of his 35 games this season, Franco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has homered in seven games this year (20.0%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this year (45.7%), Franco has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 13 17 (77.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (46.2%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings