Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wander Franco -- hitting .325 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on May 10 at 6:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Orioles.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .556, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 16th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Franco will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer in his last outings.
- In 74.3% of his 35 games this season, Franco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in seven games this year (20.0%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this year (45.7%), Franco has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|13
|17 (77.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (46.2%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (46 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Orioles will send Kremer (3-1) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.80, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .308 batting average against him.
