The Los Angeles Lakers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Lakers lead the series 3-1.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 118 - Lakers 115

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 7.5)

Lakers (+ 7.5) Pick OU: Over (225)



The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 1.2% more often than the Warriors (39-42-1) this season.

As a 7.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Golden State is 13-11 against the spread compared to the 4-11-1 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 7.5-point underdog.

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (45 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Lakers are 23-28, while the Warriors are 37-21 as moneyline favorites.

Warriors Performance Insights

Golden State has been carried by its offense, as it ranks second-best in the NBA by scoring 118.9 points per game. It ranks 21st in the league in points allowed (117.1 per contest).

The Warriors have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking best in the NBA with 29.8 dimes per game.

In terms of three-point shooting, everything is clicking for the Warriors, who are draining 16.6 three-pointers per game (best in NBA) and shooting 38.5% from three-point land (second-best).

Of the shots taken by Golden State in 2022-23, 52.1% of them have been two-pointers (61.5% of the team's made baskets) and 47.9% have been threes (38.5%).

Lakers Performance Insights

With 117.2 points scored per game and 116.6 points allowed, Los Angeles is sixth in the league offensively and 20th defensively.

The Lakers are 15th in the NBA in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Lakers are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are 24th in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.

Los Angeles takes 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' baskets are 2-pointers, and 25.2% are 3-pointers.

