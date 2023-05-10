On Wednesday, Yandy Diaz (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 39 hits and an OBP of .432 this season.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks ninth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
  • Diaz is batting .278 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 67.6% of his games this season (23 of 34), with more than one hit 12 times (35.3%).
  • Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (26.5%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Diaz has had an RBI in 13 games this year (38.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 19 of 34 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 13
14 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%)
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%)
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • The Orioles will send Kremer (3-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.80, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .308 batting average against him.
