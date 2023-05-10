On Wednesday, Yandy Diaz (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Dean Kremer

TV Channel: MASN

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 39 hits and an OBP of .432 this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks ninth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Diaz is batting .278 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 67.6% of his games this season (23 of 34), with more than one hit 12 times (35.3%).

Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (26.5%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has had an RBI in 13 games this year (38.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 19 of 34 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 14 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

