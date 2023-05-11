The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.114 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .193.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 15 of 32 games this year (46.9%), including five multi-hit games (15.6%).

He has gone deep in 21.9% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven home a run in 10 games this season (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 40.6% of his games this season (13 of 32), he has scored, and in five of those games (15.6%) he has scored more than once.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

