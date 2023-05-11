Harold Ramirez -- .222 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 11 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .316 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.

Ramirez has picked up a hit in 67.9% of his 28 games this season, with more than one hit in 35.7% of those games.

In 21.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has driven in a run in 10 games this season (35.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 12 games this year (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings