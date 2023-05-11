Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .355 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the hill, on May 11 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes has seven doubles, four home runs and seven walks while batting .254.
  • In 18 of 34 games this year (52.9%) Paredes has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (26.5%).
  • Looking at the 34 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (11.8%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Paredes has driven in a run in 11 games this year (32.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 15 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 15
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%)
9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (41 total, 1.1 per game).
  • German (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.35 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.35), eighth in WHIP (.941), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among pitchers who qualify.
