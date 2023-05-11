Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .355 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the hill, on May 11 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Domingo Germán

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has seven doubles, four home runs and seven walks while batting .254.

In 18 of 34 games this year (52.9%) Paredes has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (26.5%).

Looking at the 34 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (11.8%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes has driven in a run in 11 games this year (32.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 15 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings