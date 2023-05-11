On Thursday, Jose Siri (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri is hitting .208 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • Siri has had a base hit in 10 of 17 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In 17.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Siri has driven home a run in eight games this year (47.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games.
  • He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.59 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (41 total, 1.1 per game).
  • German makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.35), eighth in WHIP (.941), and 16th in K/9 (10.1).
