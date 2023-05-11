On Thursday, Jose Siri (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .208 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Siri has had a base hit in 10 of 17 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 17.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Siri has driven home a run in eight games this year (47.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games.

He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings